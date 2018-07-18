A new video of Melania Trump going to meet Vladmir Putin in Helsinki is going viral, and it’s obvious why! The First Lady looks absolutely terrified to go see the Russian President.

Melania Trump‘s face is literally all of us in this new video, which captured her look of horror as she went to meet Vladmir Putin on Monday. Wearing a beautiful, bright yellow coat, Melania did her First Lady duties by putting on a brave face to shake Putin’s hand and smile, but as she let go, the Slovenia-native looked absolutely frightened. Melania looked straight into the camera with an expression that could only be described as an obvious fear. “The only one in the room who understands how dangerous this man actually is,” one Twitter user wrote. “She looks like she just stared into the eyes of evil…” another observed. “She looks like she short-circuited there for a second,” someone commented on her quick rigidity after she met the Russian President.

Melania’s face is exactly what the rest of America did when we heard Donald Trump go against the findings of the special counsel investigating Russian meddeling in the 2016 presidential election. “My people came to me… they said they think it’s Russia. I have President Putin; he just said it’s not Russia. I will say this: I don’t see any reason why it would be,” Trump said during the press conference with Putin in what people are now calling the Surrender Summit. He backtracked yesterday on his words, claiming he misread his transcript and said “would” instead of “wouldn’t.”

“The sentence should have been: ‘I don’t see any reason why I wouldn’t’ or ‘why it wouldn’t be Russia’. Sort of a double negative,” he announced after 24 hours of backlash from both parties. “I accept our intelligence community’s conclusion that Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election took place. Could be other people also. A lot of people out there,” he added. No matter what, at least we now have an inkling that Trump’s better half knows exactly how dangerous the man her husband is in bed with is.