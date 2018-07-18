Meghan Markle Supported By The Queen As Father Thomas Continues To Talk Trash In The Press

As Meghan Markle’s father continues to run his mouth to anyone who listens, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY heard that her new family – namely The Queen, who has taken to Meghan’s ‘charms’ – has her back!

Thomas Markle Sr., 73, can’t take a hint. Meghan Markle’s father just won’t stop bashing the Royals in the press, embarrassing his daughter to no end. Thankfully, Meghan, 36, has a new family, and one that’s comforting her during this awkward time with her dad. “The Queen has really been incredibly supportive of Meghan,” a palace insider EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com, “as have all of the immediate royal family actually. The Queen has made it very clear to Meghan that nobody holds her responsible for the actions of her father, or her half-sister, and she is constantly reassuring her that she is doing an amazing job, and how happy they are that she has joined the family, it really is very sweet.”

It’s not just a case of the Crown protecting one of its own. Whatever made Prince Harry, 33, fall in love with Meghan seems to be working on Her Majesty as well. “The Queen really has taken to Meghan,” the source tells HollywoodLife.com, more than she has to anyone else that has joined the family–it may be because she has such a soft spot for Harry, but it definitely has to do with Meghan herself as well. The Queen is really taken by how genuinely charming and sweet Meghan is, and she recognizes how kind and caring Meghan is too.” The insider says that The Queen probably thinks that Meghan is a “breath of fresh air,” one that’s bringing some new life to Buckingham Palace.

Meghan needed her squad to boost herself up after her father, yet again, spoke to the British press. Thomas said that he thinks his daughter’s new life is making her miserable. “My thing about my daughter right now is that I think she is terrified. I see it in her eyes, I see it in her face and I see it in her smile,” Thomas said, adding that he thinks the “pressure” of her life as a Royal is tearing her up inside.

“It’s clear that Meghan is very upset,” the source adds, “by what she rightly sees as a huge betrayal of her trust by her father—but The Queen, Kate Middleton, and Camilla [Parker Bowles] have really been there for her, and they’ve made it clear to Meghan that they will always be there for her, that they are her family now, and that they love her and support her–it really means a lot to Meghan, and it’s proving to be a great comfort to her during a pretty tough time.”