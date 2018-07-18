Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Seriously Talking About Getting Married: Why She’s ‘Scared’

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are madly in love and talking marriage. However, the cosmetics mogul has some serious reservations about a splashy wedding.

Unlike her siblings, Kylie Jenner has chosen to keep her relationship with Travis Scott quite private. She didn’t even confirm she was pregnant with his baby until after daughter Stormi Webster was born on Feb. 1, 2018. The cosmetics mogul recently revealed in a joint GQ interview that they don’t even go out on public dates, preferring to keep their romance out of the limelight. Which is why even though Kylie and Travis are talking about getting married, she doesn’t want a big, splashy wedding to her sweetie, though her sisters have had over the top televised nuptials.

“Kylie is so happy with Travis, she’s madly in love with him and their baby girl. And he feels the exact same way, he worships Kylie. They do talk about getting married, but Kylie’s really scared. It’s not marrying Travis that scares Kylie, it’s all the attention that goes with it,” a source close to the 20-year-old tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“She knows how crazy the pressure and the attention will get if she and Travis have a wedding, she’s seen Kim and Khloe go through it and she’s honestly kind of scared that it could jeopardize what they have. But she definitely sees herself spending forever with Travis, he’s her person. No one would be surprised if they just ran off somewhere together and got married on a beach, just the two of them,” our insider adds.

Kim Kardashian, 37, has had two splashy televised weddings on E!, first to second husband Kris Humphries in 2011 then to Kanye West in 2014. Khloe, 33, married former NBA star Lamar Odom in 2009 after dating for less than a month and yep, her nuptials were part of a very special Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Obviously their momager Kris Jenner, 62, was overjoyed with the money and attention the televised weddings brought. Kylie’s not the same though, as she admitted in her GQ interview that when it comes to her mom, “She knows I beat to my own drum. My whole family knows that I do whatever I’m going to do. I’ve been that way my whole life. I don’t really answer to anybody.”