You’d have to be living under a rock not to know that Kylie and Travis named their baby girl Stormi — but what else do the new parents call her? You’ll never guess!

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott just opened up to GQ about all kinds of fun tidbits we didn’t know, like the fact that KJ makes a killer PB&J and her boyfriend is secretly a romantic. But with so many sweet stories and banter to pick through, you might have missed one adorable detail from their interview — they have not one, but three nicknames for their five-month-old Stormi Webster! Care to take some guesses? While the first one, StormStorm, is linked to the little one‘s first name, the other two monikers are food related. Burrito and Peanut? LOL. Too cute.

Kylie’s older sis Khloe Kardashian has called her own baby girl, True Thompson, Peanut before, so it sounds like cute nicknames run in the family! And you know what else the sisters have in common? They’ve all been linked to a little something called the Kardashian Curse, which refers to the way the boyfriends they bring into the fam always end up going downhill. But when asked about whether this made him nervous, Travis was quick to brush the curse off. “I don’t be looking at s**t,” he said. “Kylie actually likes me for me.”

And why wouldn’t she? Turns out her rapper boyfriend is like the sweetest guy ever. Don’t believe us? He gave her a Stormi necklace after they got in a fight, and combined the sunrise with violin players and flower bouquets for her last birthday. If that doesn’t sound like a romance fit for movie theaters, we don’t know what does!

We love that these two are so in love — especially since they’ve got their sweet little Burrito to take care of.