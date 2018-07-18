Kim Kardashian Flaunts Curves In Tiny Bikini After Kylie Jenner’s First Photo Shoot With Travis Scott

It’s a hot body face-off between these super sexy sisters! Kim Kardashian looks incredible in a new Instagram, promoting her new fragrance!

Kim Kardashian, 37, is rivaling Kylie Jenner‘s sultry new pics in a hot Instagram to promote her new KIMOJI Fragrances — Peach, Cherry and Vibes. The mother of three stunned in a tiny bikini on her Instagram Story and her feed to show off the new perfumes. On her feed, Kim posted a pic of herself in a forest green bikini, that featured high-waisted bottoms and complimented her fab figure. Then, in her stories, the KUWTK star posed in a tiny white bikini while lounging on a chair, holding her iconic Peach emoji, which has been turned into a perfume bottle. The pics come just a day after Kim’s little sister, Kylie, 20, slayed the cover of GQ in her first photoshoot with BF Travis Scott.

While Kim was celebrating World Emoji Day, her haters were celebrating National Snake Day! Taylor Swift fans were trolling Kim K. on the national holiday, after, recall, Kim branded her as a snake two years ago, right around this time! “Wait it’s legit National Snake Day?!?!?They have holidays for everybody, I mean everything these days!” Kim tweeted two years ago on this day. Now, Tay fans are turning it back on Kimmy. “Wait it’s legit National #KimApologizeToTaylor Day?!?!? They have holidays for everybody, I mean everything these days!” one wrote. LOL, yikes.

Kim doesn’t seem to mind, though, as she continues to promo her fragrances and bask in the sun with her super hot bod. The 37-year-old even shared a snap of her perfume bottle balancing on her perfect derriere in the tiny white bikini! Well, shortly after that, she showed her fans a video of herself on the Stepper at 6:30 AM, revealing it was “Leg Day,” so we know she definitely works for that body! Kim’s limited edition KKW Kimoji Fragrances are now available on her website!