Kim Kardashian Perches Bare Bottom On Kitchen Counter As She Plugs New Perfumes – Cheeky Pic

Kim released her three new Kimoji perfumes on Emoji Day, July 17, and to celebrate, she posted a super sexy pic of her famous booty in a thong! You do you, Kim!

Since Kim Kardashian, 37, launched KKW Beauty in June of 2017, every cosmetic and perfume launch has been a runaway hit. On World Emoji Day, which was July 17, she released three new perfumes on her website KKWFragrance.com. Peach, Cherry, and Vibes are the new scents, and they all smell amazing! Kim celebrated in a very Kim-way, by posting a super sexy pic in a bra and thong! She’s sitting on her kitchen counter, showing off the three new bottle designs, and of course, her famous booty! Her legs look long and lean, and her stomach is the smallest it’s ever been! We know Kim’s in her kitchen because we spotted her Nespresso pods — my coffee of choice, too, Kim!

She looks dreamy with wet waves in the pic, as she gazes down at the fragrances. Kimoji Peach has succulent top notes of peach, juicy nectarine and mandarine. The heart is bayes rose, jasmine petals and peach bottom. It’s rounded out with sandalwood, creamy vanilla, and musk, so it’s not too sweet. Kimoji Cherry has, of course, notes of juicy red cherry, raspberry and sweet strawberry. The heart of the scent is cherry blossom, gardenia (one of Kim’s faves), and vanilla orchid. The base is whipped vanilla, blonde woods and musk.

Kimoji Vibes is fun, lively and joyous. It opens with sparkling bergamot, watery melon, and juicy pineapple. The middle notes are apple blossom, peony petals, and fresh jasmine. The base notes are cedarwood, sun-kissed amber, and musk.