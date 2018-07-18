Khloe Kardashian Flaunts Diamond-Encrusted ‘True’ Ring On THAT Finger – See Pic

If this isn’t TRUE love right here, we don’t know what is! Khloe just showed off the best new bauble — a ring on her engagement finger that honors her daughter. Check it out!

Yes, Khloe Kardashian, 34, is indeed wearing a ring on that finger, but before you freak out — it isn’t an engagement ring from Tristan Thompson. The jewelry purchase she just showed off on her Instagram actually honors another love in her life, her baby girl True Thompson. Is that the sweetest thing you’ve heard all day, or what? The diamond-encrusted ring is super sparkly and spells TRUE in all caps all across her finger. So even though the Kardashian sis has other rings on her hand, this one takes center stage.

We hope that this ring has been helping Khloe deal with her anxiety over going back to work. That transition from full-time momma to working momma can be a really difficult one! Khloe shared on Snapchat on July 5th, “I have to start work on the 6th and I’ve been getting just anxious about it. And today I’m very anxious. I don’t know how I’m going to leave her all day tomorrow. That’s freaking me out. But I got to go back to work at some point. So I’ll be okay, right, momma?” But hey, at least she can always look down at the bling on her finger when she misses her little one!

We wonder what will happen to it when — if? — Tristan gets down on one knee. Will she switch fingers? Do a little bit of layering? Whatever the case, Khloe might have to decide soon. Her baby daddy was seen shopping for engagement rings in June, after all.

One thing is for sure, though! Whatever happens with her guy, Khloe is putting her baby first. She’s only been a mom for three months, but she’s killing it!