Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Already Picked Bridal Party — Who’s Confirmed To Be In The Wedding?

Justin Bieber, 24, and Hailey Baldwin, 21, are getting closer to saying “I do!” The newly engaged couple has been busy wedding planning, and they already have their bridal party picked out! “[Hailey’s sister] Alaia [Baldwin] and [cousin] Ireland, they’re in the wedding,” Hailey’s aunt, Kim Basinger, 64, told Us Weekly at the Last Chance for Animals protest against the South Korean dog meat market in LAon Tuesday, July 17. “So believe me, I just — it’s cool! I think it’s sweet. It’s a very sweet thing. Happiness … We’re living in some really dire times right now,” she continued.

“Oh, it’ll be fun,” Basinger said of the couple’s nuptials. “I’m very, very happy for Hailey. I think it’s a good thing,” Basinger, an Oscar winner gushed before giving her thoughts on Bieber. “I think Justin’s a cool guy,” she began, adding, “I don’t really know him at all, but Ireland does, you know? — “I think he’s come through a rough road. He’s a really cool kid. I pray for them. I hope they’re cool. I hope they’re happy! It’s wild! I think it’s wild!”

Basinger began tied to Hailey after she married the model’s uncle Alec Baldwin in 1993. The pair later divorced in 2002. Hailey is the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin, Alec’s youngest brother.

As we previously reported, Justin and Hailey have been consumed with wedding planning since becoming engaged on July 7. “Right now, they would like an intimate wedding soon, with only close friends and family,” a source close to the couple told HollywoodLife.com, adding that the singer loved his father, Jeremy Bieber‘s recent wedding in Jamaica, where he married Chelsey Robelo in February. “It was quiet, mellow and romantic,” the source said of Bieber’s take on his dad’s nuptials, noting that the Biebs and Hailey wouldn’t mind a wedding similar to Jeremy’s.

JB surprised Hailey when he popped the question in front of onlookers at Baker’s Bay Resort in the Bahamas in the beginning of July. JB dropped a whopping $500,000 on Hailey’s massive, oval-shaped diamond ring, which he custom designed himself. The couple, who’ve been friends since they were young teens, dated in 2015 and 2016. It wasn’t until June 2018, that they decided to rekindle their romance.