Jay-Z Slams Philadelphia Mayor For Moving Made In America Festival: I’m ‘Disappointed’

Jay-Z’s annual Made in America festival will no longer be held on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia, and he’s not taking the news lightly. Read his fiery response here!

For Jay-Z, change isn’t always a good thing, especially when it comes to the location of his annual Made in America festival. Since 2012, the beloved festival has been held on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia, but city Mayor Jim Kenney said this year will be the last time. And, why is that you ask? Well, Mayor Kenny said it’s all due to the costs, seemingly implying that the festival is too expensive to host. In response, Jay-Z wrote a passionate op-ed in the Philadelphia Inquirer after finding out the news like the rest of us, online.

“We are disappointed that the mayor of the city of Philadelphia would evict us from the heart of the city, through a media outlet, without a sit-down meeting, notice, dialogue, or proper communication,” Jay-Z explained. “It signifies zero appreciation for what Made In America has built alongside the phenomenal citizens of this city. In fact, this administration immediately greeted us with a legal letter trying to stop the 2018 event,” Jay continued. For those of who don’t know, the festival has been a huge hit as it’s featured Beyonce, Rihanna, Kanye West, Pearl Jam, and of course Jay-Z. Plus, Jay’s company Roc Nation has covered approximately half of all the costs. So, you can understand why he’s taken a back by the news.

“Since 2012, Made in America, one of the only minority-owned festivals, has had a positive $102.8 million economic impact to Philadelphia, and the festival has paid $3.4 million in rent to the city,” Jay added. “Made in America employs more than 1,000 Philadelphians each day and 85 percent of our partners are Philadelphia-base companies.” He also stated that, “Made in America has donated $2.9 million to the United Way of Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey.”

A Philadelphia communications director revealed they’re “open to discussing alternate locations,” according to Billy Penn.