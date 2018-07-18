Is Kylie Jenner Already Pregnant With Baby #2? Report Suggests She & Travis Are Trying

The Kardashian-Jenner family just keeps growing! Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott reportedly have a ‘huge secret to reveal’ … a BABY! A wild new report claims she and Travis Scott have been trying for another baby for months!

Are Kylie Jenner, 20, and Travis Scott, 26, about to be a family of four? — Well, a new report claims the makeup mogul and rapper have been trying for baby No. 2! “She’s confessed to pals that she was trying for another baby just a couple of months after Stormi was born,” a source tells Life & Style magazine, adding that Kylie’s been “eager” to get pregnant again! “Kylie said she’d love for her daughter to have a brother to play with sooner rather than later, and now everyone’s talking about how she’s already showing signs of pregnancy,” the insider adds.

The mag goes on to report that Kylie’s been craving some of her favorite foods, donuts and In-N-Out burgers, which she’s admitted to indulging in during her first pregnancy with she and Travis’ daughter, Stormi Webster. “She’s been hinting that she and Travis have a huge secret to reveal,” the source says, adding that Travis has been seen putting his hands on her belly recently.

As for how Travis feels about expanding their brood? — He’s reportedly “doing backflips,” the source says, adding, “He can’t wait to spread the news.” The mag reports that Kylie and Travis have never been better, which is quite obvious after their recent GQ cover and photoshoot. Nonetheless, “she’s convinced that having another baby will bring them even closer together.”

Kylie and Travis welcomed daughter Stormi — who was 8 pounds, 9 ounces — at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on February 1. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star didn’t reveal she was pregnant or that she gave birth until February 4, when she released an 11-minute video with never-before-seen footage from her entire pregnancy.

It’s hard to imagine the young star would rush to get pregnant so fast seeing as she gave birth just five months ago. Not to mention, she’s been hard at work making sure her near-billion dollar business, Kylie Cosmetics, is pushing out new and innovative products. And, we have to say, her post-baby body is looking incredible this summer!

Kylie actually showed off her flat tummy after baby on Snapchat just one month after giving birth. She debuted her post-baby toned tummy wearing just her underwear and a crop top in a snap that fans raved over. Since then, she’s showed her millions of social media followers just how well she’s bounced back after baby. And, she’s never looked better after admitting she indulged on Eggo Waffles while pregnant!

Kylie and Travis have not addressed or confirmed the pregnancy rumors. HollywoodLife.com has reached out for comment.