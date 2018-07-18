9 Times Hailey Baldwin Already Dressed Like A Bride, Proving She’s Ready For This Justin Bieber Wedding

Hailey Baldwin might not have a wedding dress yet, but we’re sure she’ll look stunning walking down the aisle! She’s already tried out plenty of white gowns, so we’re feeling pretty confident about her future bridal style!

Hailey Baldwin, 21, and Justin Bieber, 24, went from dating to engaged real quick, but they’ll be putting some time between the proposal and the wedding. They reportedly don’t plan to wed until next year, according to E! News, but if they do decide to speed things up, the model won’t be at a loss on what to wear. Over the years, Hailey has dabbled in bridal fashion by rocking gorgeous blush gowns and white lace dresses to formal events like the Cannes Film Festival and the Met Gala. So if she and the Biebs do decide to say “I do,” tomorrow, at least she has plenty of options waiting in her closet!

One of Hailey’s dresses that’s fit for a bride was the gown she wore to the 2017 Met Gala. For the star-studded event, designer Carolina Herrera came up with this princess-esque look for the supermodel. Hailey looked exceptionally elegant in a blush bustier with a full, layered tulle skirt. Not only did the blush, white and cream colors of the dress mimic the hues of traditional wedding dresses, but she even wore a birdcage veil to complete the look. The bejeweled fascinator came down over her eyes, and the silver jewels embedded in the headpiece perfectly matched her platinum rings and diamond chain-link Lorraine Schwartz choker.

The look was certainly a departure for Hailey, who is well known for her edgy street style, not über-feminine dresses. However, the prospect of getting to wear a poofy silhouette excited the Adidas brand ambassador. “I had never done a puffy gown before, so I knew I wanted to do that! And I always love old-school photos of actresses like Audrey Hepburn and Grace Kelly, so I like to channel that vibe,” she told Vogue at the time.

While we can’t say for sure whether Hailey will go for a more traditional bridal style or opt for something edgier like a white jumpsuit, we can confidently say that she has the fashion prowess to pick out the perfect wedding look for herself. Get clicking through the gallery above to see even more times Hailey’s dressed like a bride!