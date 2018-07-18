Hailey Baldwin & Selena Gomez Both Flaunt Flat Abs For Athletic Campaigns — See Pics

It’s a battle of the exes! Justin Bieber’s current fiance and his ex girlfriend both have new athleisure campaigns, and look stunning in the images. Who shows off their toned abs better?

Hailey Baldwin, 21, announced an exciting partnership with Adidas on her Instagram on July 18, writing: “Excited to announce my official role as @adidasoriginals Style Creator exclusively for @jdofficial @jdwomen. Amazing stuff coming for FW18!! Watch.This.Space. #createdwithadidas #MeInJD #CreatorSeries.” She first posted a pic sitting sideways in a director’s chair, and then another in track pants and a crop top, showing off her toned abs and flirty ponytail.

Selena Gomez, 25, has been a PUMA brand ambassador and collaborator since 2017. “My hair, my clothes, my shoes — it’s always a reflection of what I’m feeling for that day,” she told Vogue. She’s super into sneakers, with everything from leggings to floral dresses! “I’ve become super into my way of wearing sneakers. I also wear my sneakers with dresses, things that feel pretty.” Both ladies look hot, hot, hot in their workout wear! Sel is definitely reminding Justin that she is fine without him!

Sel and Hailey are not the only ladies who have landed campaigns. Kendall Jenner is also a face of Adidas. Singer Ariana Grande and Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot are both strong, powerful ambassadors for Reebok. Demi Lovato designs in collaboration with Fabletics, started by Kate Hudson. And I love Carrie Underwood’s line, Calia by Carrie Underwood. Calia has traditional workout gear, as well as jackets, headbands, scarfs, bikinis, bags and more! See more pics of celebrities modeling in fitness campaigns in the gallery attached above!