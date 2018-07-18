Farrah Abraham: Court Docs Prove Her Violent Battery Arrest Is Not A ‘Lie’ As She Claims — See Pics

Farrah Abraham is facing charges following her alleged outburst at the Beverly Hills Hotel on June 13. But while the reality TV star is claiming that’s false info, we’ve got the official documents to prove that she could be in big trouble.

Ever since she was arrested at the Beverly Hills Hotel in the early hours of June 13, Farrah Abraham has been doing damage control. The 27-year-old former Teen Mom OG star was arrested for allegedly putting her hands on a security guard who asked her to leave the premises. The cops were called and video footage later emerged of her screaming and dropping F-bombs left, right and center at the Beverly Hills police officers on hand. It’s no surprise then that, a month later, she is now facing some serious charges.

On July 17 news broke that Farrah faces up to 18 months in prison for misdemeanor battery (for allegedly hitting the security guard) and resisting arrest if she is found guilty of both charges. Never one to stay silent, Farrah pushed back. On Instagram RealiTEA-V and Paparazzi Magazine both shared she news, prompting Farrah to jump to her own defense. She clapped back at RealiTEA-V, writing, “Don’t tag me on lies all this is false.” Over on Paparazzi Magazine’s Instagram page she wrote, “False info.”

Of course, wanting to clear up this debate once and for all we pulled the court documents to see for ourselves. Was Farrah right? Were the reports “false” and “lies”? Not according to the Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles. It lists “Count 1” against Farrah as, “the crime of battery, in violation of Penal Code Section 242, a Misdemeanor.” “Count 2” against Farrah is, “the crime of resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, peace officer or emergency medical technician, in violation of Penal Code Section 148 (a)(1).” (See all the court documents in the gallery above.)

Naturally, armed with this information, HollywoodLife reached out to Farrah directly to get her response. But she’s not budging. She told us, “This case is all false. It’s all lies. It’s all false information. The court date has been set for August 13th, but there has been no judge assigned. I’ve told everybody this is all false.” One thing Farrah and the Superior Court of California do agree on is she has to be back in court on August 13, (at 8:30 a.m. to be exact) for her arraignment. We’ll let you know what happens when the time comes.