2018 ESPYS Red Carpet: See Chloe Kim & More Dressed In Their Best For Sports Honors

Professional athletes know how to dress up with incredible style. We’ve got the fashionable jocks, Hollywood stars and more who lit up the ESPY Awards red carpet.

No boring dark tuxedos here! The athletes at the 2018 ESPYS turned out in some epic red carpet formal looks that were so unique and eye catching. NBA and NFL stars in particular know how to rock colorful ensembles and with the tall and muscled bodies, they need to go custom to find a good suit. That means some of the most stylish looks of any red carpet awards show of the year went down on July 18 at LA’s Microsoft Theater. Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster crushed it in a short sleeved green plaid tux and looked SO fine! New LA Laker JaVale McGee also left his mark on the red carpet in a tux with red embroidered roses on the lapels and a Gucci fannypack he wore on his waist.

Olympic gold medalist snowboarder Chloe Kim looked incredible in a black off the shoulder evening gown with a gold statement necklace. She just turned 18 a few months ago and looked so grown up. She was named Best Female Action Athlete ahead of the ESPYS telecast and seemed on top of the world. It was so great to see her looking glam out of her usual snowboarding jackets.

The NFL Champion Philadelphia Eagles players arrived decked out to the max! Safety Macolm Jenkins wore a white jacket with black pants and a matching shirt and topped things off with a black and gold hat with Africa symbols and a massive gold chain with a stylish pendant.

Members of the US Women’s Gymnastic Team turned out looking fierce. The ladies are being honored with the Arthur Ashe Courage Award for coming forward to report horrific accounts of sexual abuse at the hands of former team Dr. Larry Nassar. Their courageous testimony helped put him behind bars for up to 175 years for what he did to those ladies. Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman looked incredible in a

It wasn’t just athletes hitting up the red carpet, as plenty of Hollywood stars were on hand to present awards during the ceremony. Jennifer Garner, Kate Beckinsale and Jessica Szhor were among some of the beauties to hit up the event, looking stunning as always.