Demi Lovato’s Hair Makeover — Dyes Hair Blonde After Revealing She Broke Sobriety

Demi is hoping for a fresh start and this new blonde hair makeover is cool for the summer! See her dramatic change below!

Demi Lovato, 25, is blonde! We all know that hair makeovers are perfect after a stressful breakup, or in Demi’s case, when you’re looking for a new lease on life. She revealed a heartbreaking relapse in a song called “Sober,” which she released on June 21. The lyrics are as follows: “Mama I’m so sorry I’m not sober anymore. Daddy please forgive for the drinks spilled on the floor. To the ones who never left me we’ve been down this road before.” Demi was sober for over six years and we know she is continuing this journey surrounded by supportive family and friends!

Demi showed off her blonde hair makeover on her Instagram stories on July 17. Her hair makeover was done by Nine Zero One Salon celebrity and master stylist Amber Maynard (@ambahhh on Insta), who used Joico LumiShine new “DD” Crèmes and Joico Blonde Life Lightening Powder to give the singer this dramatic new look. It looks so pretty! We can’t wait until she posts more pics of the full look! Of course, Demi is not the only one who has had a major hair makeover in 2018! Rihanna just posed in a blonde wig, for fun, on Instagram.

Jessica Simpson rocked a bright red wig for her 38th birthday party on July 11. Gabrielle Union cut her hair into a super short bob in late June, and showed off her new style on her European vacation with hubby Dwyane Wade. See more hair makeovers in the gallery attached above!