David Spade Interview: ‘It’s Been Very Tough’ For My Family After Kate Spade’s Tragic Suicide

David Spade held back tears when asked about his late sister Kate, who died of suicide by hanging on June 5. He reminisced of times when he hung out with ‘Katie’ who was so ‘sweet.’ Watch his emotional interview.

David Spade, 53, gave an emotional tribute to his late sister, iconic fashion designer, Kate Spade, during an interview on July 18. When asked about how his family is doing, the actor said, “As good as we can. It’s been very tough, obviously.” He went on to gush over his older sister, who hung herself inside her New York City apartment on June 5. “It is very sweet that everyone came out of the woodwork that she really made an impact,” David said with pride. He added: “But, she was such a lovely great spirit, obviously will be missed, I’ll start bawling but yeah thank you for saying something.”

David lightened up the mood with a story of his interactions with Kate when he would bring other women around who were starstruck by the designer. “I remember when we used to hang out, it’s funny because every girl I was with or anyone that knew they would see Katie would dress differently,” he began, laughing. “It was very sweet. They’d be like, ‘Is Katie coming? Is Katie going to be there?’ If they were it was a whole new wardrobe. Katie was very sweet, she knew that they were doing that an she would mention that and say some compliment. And, when I say, ‘You don’t dress up for me,’ they’d say, ‘Yeah, that’s her and you’re you.’ It sounds like a cut down.”

"She was such a beautiful, lovely, great spirit…" David Spade remembers his late sister-in-law Kate Spade: https://t.co/hOA4cYZxGS pic.twitter.com/NAusA7mobf — Good Morning America (@GMA) July 18, 2018

Kate Spade died of suicide by hanging, the New York Medical Examiner’s office determined. The designer was found hanging from a doorknob in her New York City apartment by her housekeeper on June 5.