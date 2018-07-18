Corinne Olympios Thinks Tia Booth Will ‘Pounce’ On Colton In ‘Paradise’

Corinne Olympios doesn’t hold back, and that’s why we love her! The former ‘Bachelor’ contestant spoke to HollywoodLife.com exclusively about the drama that went down on Monday’s episode of ‘The Bachelorette!’

A day after Corinne Olympios‘s comments about Colton Underwood went viral, she spoke to HollywoodLife.com exclusively to double down on her stance that Colton is definitely fibbing about his virginity, and predicted what will happen between he and Tia Booth in paradise! “What’s done is done between he and Becca [Kufrin], and he’s just going to use it to keep moving on Paradise,” Corinne told HL. “I think he’s going to really play up the virginity thing and I think he’s going to go straight for Tia.” Obviously, Tia has some deep-seeded feelings for Colton, as well, which she brought to light on The Bachelorette this past Monday. “I think Tia’s just going to pounce on Colton!” Corinne giggled — but she’s probably right!

On Monday night’s episode, Bachelorette Becca Kufrin was pulled aside by her friend Tia, following her four fabulous hometown dates. After raving to her friend about each man, Tia privately told Becca that hearing her talk about Colton, and knowing he was this far into the season, made her feel “sick to her stomach.” Tia and Colton do have a history, briefly dating prior to this season of The Bachelorette, but both told Becca in the beginning of the season that neither of them had any feelings for each other. After Tia revealed to Becca she still felt something for the former pro football player, Becca chose to send him home. “What does it matter if you have feelings for Colton? It’s Becca’s season as The Bachelorette. It’s not like Colton came to Becca and was like, ‘I have feelings for Tia,'” Corinne explained to HL. “I don’t think she had any business saying anything.”

Of course, shortly after Colton got the boot, it was announced he would be going to Bachelor In Paradise… well, at least that would be a romantic place to lose your virginity, don’t you think!?