Ciara is back! The singer dropped her first new single since 2015, and its accompanying music video is FIRE. Check out the visual for ‘Level Up’ here!

Ciara, 32, just showed up to elevate your entire day. The singer dropped a new dance single called “Level Up” and it immediately deserves a place on your workout playlist. The track came out alongside a music video, choreographed by Parris Goebel and featuring the ReQuest Dance Crew. This is Ciara’s first new single since her 2015 album Jackie, so we’d argue that it’s a pretty big deal. Check out the cool visual above!

We shouldn’t be too surprised by the name of Ciara’s new track – it turns out that she may have told her fans that song name back in January! At the time, fans weren’t actually too happy with her telling them to #LevelUp though. The mom-of-two shared a video on Twitter at the time that showed a pastor preaching to women about what they need to do in order to get married. “Too many women want to be married, but you’re walking in the spirit of girlfriend,” John Gray said in the sermon. Ciara captioned the video, “#Level Up. Don’t Settle.”

If you look at the lyrics to the hitmaker‘s new song, then you’ll see that she’s still standing by the idea that you should “level up” and “don’t settle” (which, on their own, are pretty good things to do). Aside from the repetition of the title phrase, Ciara also sings: “Thank God I never settled / This view is so much better / I’m chilling, I’m winning / Like on another level.” We have to say that this definitely seems more empowering than the video that upset numerous female fans who felt that Ciara was telling them to change themselves in order to get married.

However, Ciara did respond to the backlash at the time, posting the following message on Instagram: “I was once that girl wanting to be loved a certain way but was making the wrong choices. I found myself at my lowest moment. I was a single mom sitting at home, and then I realized that the perfect love I was looking for was how God loves me, how He wants me to be loved, and who He was calling me to be as a mom and a woman. That’s when I realized married or not married… I needed to love myself. #LevelUp.” Her words may have been misconstrued before, but we can totally get on her level now!