Stars Looking Sexy Wearing Nothing But Body Paint: Ariana Grande & More

For Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian, Rihanna, and more celebrities, their body is a canvas! Take a look at your favorite stars flaunting their curves in body paint!

To many, including us, Ariana Grande, 25, is a work of art. And, we’re not just talking about her incredible vocals. On July 13, Ariana released the music video for “God Is A Woman,” and in the first scene she appears completely naked covered in body paint all while singing “And I, feel it after midnight/A feeling that you can’t fight my one/It lingers when we’re done/You’ll believe God is a woman.” No wonder her fiancé Pete Davidson is so smitten!

Of course, Kim Kardashian, 37, the queen of breaking the internet, has gotten in on the trend. As promotion for her KKW highlighters and glosses back in November 2017, Kim stripped down to her birthday suit and drenched her body in shimmery paint. In the pic, the KUWTK star can be seen leaning against a metallic wall holding her hair in one hand and covering her breasts in the other. It’s definitely NSFW, but we’re here for it! Kim’s little sister Kylie Jenner, 20, also flaunted her curves in paint for a photo shoot. In 2016, the lip kit mogul took to Instagram to share an, “Unreleased project with @sashasamsonova,” which was a photo of herself in royal blue metallic paint. What a knockout!

Taking things to a whole new level, Rihanna, 30, rocked nude leggings, with her top half completely bared with exception to white and beige body paint for Elle magazine in 2015. And because Kim is well, Kim, she also rocked white body paint for a nude photo shoot back on a 2015 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Nevertheless, we think this a trend that should never end, and we can’t wait to see who does it next!