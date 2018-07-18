Bode Miller’s Wife Posts New Message After Daughter’s Drowning: No Parent Should ‘Feel This Pain’

More than a month after losing her 19-month-old daughter, Morgan Beck Miller, Bode Miller’s wife, begged parents to take the steps so they never feel ‘this pain’ themselves.

“It’s been 37 days since I’ve held my baby girl,” Morgan Beck Miller, 31, said while sharing a picture of her late daughter, Emeline, on July 17. The toddler, 19 months, drowned in a backyard pool on June 10, and unsurprising, the loss has left Bode Miller’s wife devastated. “I pray to God no other parent feels this pain. My heart is with you @nicolehughes8 as we walk this journey together. And thank you @scarymommy for helping us spread awareness.”

Morgan was referring to Nicole Hughes’s post on Scary Mommy, about how she also lost a son to drowning (“It happened so quickly…. I was the one who found him, face down, in the deep end.”) She implored other parents to read it and take it to heart. “Drowning is the NUMBER ONE cause of death in children ages 1-4. We talk about vaccinations, car seats, organic foods, screen time, etc at length…but not the number one risk your childrens’ lives face…a silent killer. It takes SECONDS. Please share and help us spread awareness. It’s the first step to preventing these types of tragedies. #drowning #drowningprevention #truthaboutdrowning.”

Bode, 40, and Morgan’s daughter fell into the pool at a neighbor’s backyard party in Orange County, California in June. Paramedics rushed to the scene and performed CPR on the infant, before transporting her to a nearby hospital. Tragically, she was unable to be resuscitated. “We are beyond devastated. Our baby girl, Emmy, passed away yesterday. Never in a million years did we think we would experience a pain like this. Her love, her light, her spirit will never be forgotten. Our little girl loved life and lived it to it’s fullest everyday,” Bode wrote on his Instagram when relaying the horrible news.

“[Morgan and Emeline] were at a neighbor’s house, talking to the neighbors inside, and somehow the little girl made her way to the backyard pool,” Orange County Fire Authority Captain Steve Concialdi said when speaking about the terrible accident. “She was only missing for just a short amount of time and Mom turned and was looking for her and didn’t see her right next to her.” Bode, who wasn’t at the neighbor’s house when tragedy struck, received the one phone call no parent ever wants to take.

Bode and Morgan were married in 2012. They share a son, Nash Skan, 3, while Bode has two kids from a previous relationship, according to PEOPLE. Prior to their daughter’s death, the couple announced that Morgan was pregnant with their third child on Instagram.