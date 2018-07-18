Beauty Blender Announces New Bounce Liquid Whip Foundation & We Are Shook

The beautyblender is a makeup applicator loved ’round the world, and now the brand is introducing it’s own foundation to go with the iconic sponge! It’s a match made in makeup heaven!

Beautyblender has been teasing something new for quite a while now, and on July 18, they finally spilled the details on their BRAND NEW launch! It’s not just another shade of blender, it’s an actual makeup product! They are introducing Bounce Liquid Whip Long Wear Foundation and it’s game-changing, guys! It comes in 32 shades, with a very large range, and lasts 24 hours, for flawless skin every moment of every day!

It has a “velveteen matte finish” giving you a matte look that “still looks like skin.” The liquid, whipped texture is light and airy, not cakey or heavy. It’s has a super unique package, perfect for using your blender to dip in and apply this new foundation! Just about every makeup artist I know, including Kim Kardashian‘s go-to guy Mario Dedivanovic uses and loves the beautyblender. We can’t wait to see the looks made from this new product! Watch the announcement video below and check out more must-have summer makeup in the gallery above.

The foundation will be available to VIPs on July 24. If you’re in NYC, check out the pop-up shop at 168 Bowery on July 25th and 26th to be one of the very first people to get your hands on this new formula!