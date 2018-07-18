Ariana Grande Dyes Hair Purple ‘For Fun’ — See Pics Of Wild Makeover

Another day, another hair makeover for Ari! First, she ditched the pony, and now, she’s rocking lilac strands! Click to see pics of her colorful new ‘do below!

Ariana Grande stepped out of her New York City apartment on July 18 rocking lavender hair! The singer is on cloud nine after getting engaged to SNL funnyman Pete Davidson in June. She decided to dye her hair “jus for fun,” as she wrote on Instagram. She’s rocked platinum blonde and icy gray strands before, but we are loving this latest shade of lilac! It’s pretty and girly, just like Ari! See pics of her new look by scrolling down.

Ariana left her West Side apartment with her hair pulled half back, with a flower as an elastic. She was wearing a white jean jacket, off the shoulders, and a diamond choker. She was carrying a Louis Vuitton purse, and rocking thigh-high tan suede booties (similar to the ones Taylor Swift recently wore in NYC)! Her makeup was totally glam — she rocked a thick cat eye with long, dark lashes, and a pouty matte lip. Her skin was bronzed, like she had a fresh spray tan.

It seems like everyone is getting hair makeovers lately! Demi Lovato just dyed her dark hair blonde, perhaps hoping for a fresh start after she revealed she broke her 6-year sobriety. Gabrielle Union cut her hair into a short and sassy bob back in June, that was perfect for her vacation. Even Rihanna played around with a long blonde wig on Instagram. Who wouldn’t want to switch things up for summer? Dare to dream, kids!