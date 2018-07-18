Are Robert Pattinson & Sienna Miller Dating? Friends Reportedly Think ‘The Door Is Open’

Is there something romantic going on between Robert Pattinson and Sienna Miller? A new report claims now that they’re both single, ‘the door is open’ for them to take things to the next level.

Is there a new celebrity romance brewing? A new report from OK! is claiming that things might start heating up between Robert Pattinson, 32, and Sienna Miller, 36. The two actors “have been close for years,” an insider tells the magazine, adding that “they’ve always had a great connection, but one of them was always with someone else, so it stayed platonic.” However, both of them aren’t currently seeing anyone now. “Now that they’re both single, the door is open for them to give this a real shot,” the source continued.

As for the pair’s friends, they reportedly think that these two would work really well together. “All of their mutual friends think Rob and Sienna would be a good match,” the insider said. Rob and Sienna have always seemed pretty close. While promoting their film, The Lost City Of Z at the Berlin International Film Festival in Feb. 2017, the pair looked comfortable together while posing for photos and grabbing dinner together.

This would definitely be an interesting match though considering Sienna is the one who set the Twilight star up with his ex-fiancée FKA twigs. A source told E! News in 2014 that Rob, Sienna and her now ex-fiancé Tom Sturridge all went to the singer’s concert together. The Remember Me actor ended up falling in love with Twigs’ music, and the couple introduced the two of them.

HollywoodLife reached out to Rob and Sienna’s reps for comment.