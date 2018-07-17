World Emoji Day: The Hottest Pics Of Stars Using Emojis — Sexy Selfies & More

In a digital age, celebs can bare all, without REALLY baring all. Check out the hottest photos from celebrities who have learned to get creative with their emoji use!

‘Tis the season! Christmas is cool, but World Emoji Day? Now that’s a holiday we can get behind. It’s no secret that emojis have become a vital part of every day conversation, and sometimes, can even make all the difference when posting a photo. For instance, when Kendall Jenner 22, has a burning desire to show off a sheer bodysuit but doesn’t want to expose her nipples? Bam! A pair of pizza emojis can take care of that.

Kendall isn’t the only member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan that’s keen on emoji use, Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian have been known to do the same. We first saw Kylie do this back in 2016, when posing in a bodysuit that left little to the imagination. The star opted to hide her nipples behind two tiger emojis, making what might have been her sexiest photo yet, a little more tame. Then again in 2017, Kylie took to Snapchat to share a racy photo of herself wearing a sheer lace bra top, but of course, out came the emojis! Two golden star emojis censored the photo before Kylie added to her story. Khloe did the same in February of 2017, when in a image posted to her hair stylist Jen Atkin’s account, Khloé flaunted her new hair, and showed some skin. The pair made sure to slap on a couple of heart emojis to Khloe’s sheer bodysuit before sharing though!

While the Kardashian-Jenner family aren’t the only celebs using emojis in their pictures, they are undeniably one of the most body positive families in Hollywood. Just look at the Instagram photo Kourtney Kardashian posted on July 16. Kourt was killing it in a super cheeky bikini! Even though her man Younes Bendjima seemingly didn’t approve, Kourtney left the photo up for the world to see. You go girl!

The list of celebs confident enough to share ultra sexy emoji photos doesn’t stop with the Kardashians. Stars like Bella Thorne, Miley Cyrus, and even Usher, have been know to share some steamy photos now and then. Be sure to see the full collection of photos in the gallery above!