‘The Challenge’ Recap: A Powerhouse Team Emerges As Johnny Bananas Meets His Partner

Johnny Bananas finally gets a partner on the July 17 episode of ‘The Challenge: Final Reckoning’ — and they’re quite an intimidating pair! Plus, a ton of more drama unfolds. Here’s our recap!

The second episode of The Challenge: Final Reckoning picks up after Kailah and Melissa are kicked off the show for fighting. Their partners, Kayleigh and Kam, are lucky enough to stay in the game, though, because they’ll now be paired up with each other. Meanwhile, the flirtation between Paulie and Cara Maria continues, despite him still having a girlfriend at home, and at the Redemption House, the already-eliminated contestants get a peek into what’s going on back at the main house. TJ Lavin plays them the clip of Kailah and Melissa’s fight, but doesn’t officially confirm to the group whether or not the ladies were sent home.

Johnny Bananas and Natalie finally attempt to hash out some of their beef, which doesn’t go over quite well. Plus, another new vendetta has formed between Natalie and Kayleigh after Kayleigh outed Natalie as a lesbian on Instagram (the Big Brother star confirms on this episode that she identifies as pansexual). Plus, Cara begins to get broken down a bit while dealing with her ex, Kyle, in the house, and she gets a pep talk from her partner and nemesis, Marie, ahead of the next challenge. Over at the Redemption House, exes Britni and Chuck also talk things out, and although they’re able to get to a cordial place, it’s clear there’s still unresolved issues.

At the challenge, Johnny Bananas finally finds out his partner — Tony is back, and the guys have fresh beef after Tony betrayed Johnny on Vendettas. Finally, its’ time to get to some competition: The teams have to retrieve rings that are suspended in the air. Kyle and Brad pull out the win, but luckily for the losers (Zach and Amanda) anyone that didn’t come in first place is on the chopping block, with no one automatically being sent into elimination.

In next week’s episode, it will be up to Kyle and Brad to choose a team to go into the Armageddon, and we’ll finally see how eliminations work on Final Reckoning. The drama has just begun!