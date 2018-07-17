Annabelle Neilson: 5 Things On The ‘Ladies Of London’ Star Who Died Of A Stroke At 49

This is so heartbreaking. Former Bravo star Annabelle Neilson suddenly passed away on July 12. Here’s everything we know about her.

At only 49-years-old, Annabelle Neilson died from a stroke, according to Radar Online. “The cause of death was cerebrovascular accident,” a spokesperson for the coroner told the outlet. The late Ladies of London star was found dead at her home in London on July 12 after authorities were called to her address. She is survived by her parents, Max and Elizabeth, and her sister Millie. In addition to being on reality TV, Annabelle was a model and a prominent figure in fashion. Keep reading below to learn more about her.