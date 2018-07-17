5 Things
Annabelle Neilson: 5 Things On The ‘Ladies Of London’ Star Who Died Of A Stroke At 49
This is so heartbreaking. Former Bravo star Annabelle Neilson suddenly passed away on July 12. Here’s everything we know about her.
At only 49-years-old, Annabelle Neilson died from a stroke, according to Radar Online. “The cause of death was cerebrovascular accident,” a spokesperson for the coroner told the outlet. The late Ladies of London star was found dead at her home in London on July 12 after authorities were called to her address. She is survived by her parents, Max and Elizabeth, and her sister Millie. In addition to being on reality TV, Annabelle was a model and a prominent figure in fashion. Keep reading below to learn more about her.
- Annabelle was very close to the late fashion designer Alexander McQueen. “He was my brother, my boyfriend, my soulmate. Most of the time people called me Mrs. McQueen. Quite often we were sharing a bed,” Neilson told the Daily Mail in 2015. “The truth is I was happier with Lee than anyone else. He asked me to marry him towards the end and I said no. I wish that I had said yes,” she continued.
- She was best friends with Kate Moss. “Kate is my best mate and I love her like a sister. Yes, she’s an icon but to me she’s just Kate,” Annabelle explained.
- Annabelle was previously married to banker Nat Rothschild. Annabelle and Nat got married in 1995 after meeting on an Indian beach when Annabelle was still a teenager. They eloped in Las Vegas only to get a divorce in 1997, according to The Sun.
- She left Ladies of London after two season in 2015. “Good buy to Ladies of London these are the ladies I love and are my real friends!!” Annabelle captioned an Instagram post after her departure. “I’m blessed and greatfull to say fair well!! I would say it’s been a ride, possibly a disappointment but we all make mistakes… See you on the other side,” Annabelle continued.
- She battled addictions before her death. “I fell into a serious depression and became a heroin addict because it provided an escape bubble and was the only way I could cope,” Annabelle told Daily Mail.