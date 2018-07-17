Wendy Williams Slams Younes Bendjima As A ‘Child’ For Shading Kourtney: ‘Don’t Tell Her What To Post’

Wendy Williams isn’t letting Younes Bendjima off the hook for slamming Kourtney Kardashian’s sexy bikini photo! Wendy called Younes a ‘child’ for giving Kourt flack for showing her booty on IG, and later implied that he’s a hypocrite!

Wendy Williams, 53, is calling out Younes Bendjima, 25, just like he did to his own girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian, 39, when she posted a sexy photo of herself! In a now deleted comment on Instagram, Younes apparently commented his disapproval of Kourt’s booty-baring photo, writing, “That’s what you need to show to get likes?” — Well, Wendy threw it right back in his face during her show on July 17, where she implied that Younes is a hypocrite for criticizing Kourt!

“Yeah? Well, look what he shows to get likes!”, the talk show host said of Younes’ Instagram account, which features shirtless modeling photos of his fit body. “He’s a model, so I guess this is what he feels though, he needs to show to get likes, but he doesn’t want Kourtney to do it,” she continued, before explaining that Younes entered a Kardashian world. “They’re the Kardashians. — You know what you were getting into when you got into the family,” she said.

Wendy continued to slam Younes for his controversial comment, pointing out the 14-year age gap between the model and reality star. “I just don’t feel it’s necessary for her to post like that anymore, but I don’t feel as though some child at 25 is the one who needs to tell me,” she told her studio audience.

Kourtney Kardashian poses in a floral bikini on her Instagram on July 16, 2018.

Kourtney heated up her IG fans’ feed when she posted her cheeky bikini pic, in which she sat in a bed of grass in a sultry floral two piece. “Don’t be shady, be a lady,” she captioned the picture with a sunshine emoji on July 16.

Although Younes has since deleted his comment, a source close to the couple revealed that this is a minor issue between Kourtney and Younes. “Younes can definitely show his age sometimes, and jealousy is one of the ways it can play out,” the insider admitted to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. It really gets under Younes’ skin,” the source said, adding that Kourtney isn’t one to put up with that kind of behavior, and she hasn’t ever put up with it in the past.