Tyga ‘Heartbroken’ Over Kylie Jenner’s ‘GQ’ Cover With Travis Scott’s Arms Wrapped Around Her

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott look SO hot on the new cover of ‘GQ’ as she straddles her baby daddy. Now her ex Tyga is absolutely heartbroken looking at their sexy pics.

Kylie Jenner, 20, and baby daddy Travis Scott, 27, are one sexy power couple, so it was a no brainer for GQ to put the tycoon and the rapper on their latest cover. Fans are freaking over how hot she looks straddling her guy in a barely there one piece swimsuit, but her ex Tyga, 28, is kicking himself and wishing it was him that she was with. “Tyga feels crushed over another one of Kylie’s magazine covers. He feels heartbroken over her latest GQ cover with Travis,” a source close to the “Rack City” rapper tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Tyga and Kylie had broken up for the final time in March of 2017 and just a month later she started dating Travis. Now they have a beautiful family and their careers have never been hotter. Meanwhile while Tyga’s rap career has gone downhill and his luxury lifestyle he had with wealthy Kylie is long over.

Kylie lives the high life and she can, as her cosmetics company is worth nearly a billion dollars. She was just featured on the cover of Forbes for her mega-success. Tyga desperately wishes he still had that lifestyle and now he’s constantly being reminded of what he’s missing out on. “Tyga misses Kylie and feels like that should have been him making gorgeous babies with Kylie, doing interviews and posing with her for photo shoots and magazine covers. Last week’s Forbes cover was like a punch in the gut and now this GQ cover with Travis is only making missing Kylie worse and more painful,” our insider continues.

“He doesn’t like seeing her with Travis’s arms wrapped around her and he does not want to read the interview either,” our source adds. In the article the author calls Travis “this generation’s most electric hip-hop headliner,” something that no one will ever say of Tyga. The article also details how Travis can totally handle the spotlight that comes from dating a Kar-Jenner with ease, as its something that Kylie says other men haven’t been able to deal with. Was that a swipe at Tyga?

And then there’s the photos. Ooh la la! The sexy cover shot of a half-naked Kylie draped over a dark-suit clad Travis is just the beginning. In other pics he playfully bites her chin as she smiles away, he puts his arms around Kylie and holds her close as she wears a cleavage-baring one piece swimsuit, and he also holds on to her thigh as she rubs up against her in a tight white mini-dress. These two are power couple goals!