Travis Scott Revealed: I ‘Cried When Baby Stormi Was Born’ — New Interview

Guess this guy’s got a sweet side! Travis and Kylie’s new interview will have you second-guessing everything you thought you knew about the new dad. See for yourself!

Travis Scott, 26, doesn’t cry often. In fact, he says the last time he shed tears was five months ago, but that moment of emotion was for the very best cause — the birth of his daughter, Stormi Webster. He and Kylie Jenner, 20, welcomed their little one to the world on February 1 and Travis started crying “as soon as [he] heard her crying,” he revealed in a GQ interview. Like father, like daughter! Travis also admitted that he was there with Kylie for the entire birth, which he referred to as “the hell,” from the epidural to those final tear-jerking moments.

And the last time Kylie cried? That’s a pretty sweet story too — although it all started with the cute couple getting into a fight the day before their GQ interview. “I was just overwhelmed,” Kylie said. “And then we made up an hour later. I just flew to Houston to see him for a few hours.” What makes that story even cuter was that she blew off her initial interview with the mag to make things right with her guy. Pretty romantic if you ask us! “I was like, I just need to go,” she said. “I didn’t tell anyone where or why.” But judging by her sexy photoshoot with Travis and the sweet banter in their interview, these two are all good!

But now that we know Travis got so emotional over Stormi’s birth, we’re dying to see him interact with his baby girl. Khloe Kardashian recently posted a Snapchat video of her baby daddy Tristan Thompson dancing with little True. Can you blame us for wanting to see Travis and Stormi in a similar daddy-daughter moment?

We know he’s capable — believe it or not, Travis isn’t just an incredible rapper, but he’s also one of the kindest guys around. For Kylie’s birthday, he woke her up to watch the sunset and filled his home with flowers and violin players. “The rager can have a sweet side,” Kylie admitted. Uh, you can say that again!