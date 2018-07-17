Kylie Jenner Reveals The Most Romantic Thing Travis Scott Ever Did For Her On Her Birthday

Travis Scott has a soft side and Kylie Jenner can’t stop gushing over how the rapper romances her! She reveals the one time Travis swept her off her feet, and you may want to grab a tissue…

Although they keep their love life private, Kylie Jenner, 20, and Travis Scott, 26, are finally letting us inside their fairytale romance. Yes, it really is like a dream! Kylie recalled the most romantic gesture her baby daddy has ever done for her, and Travis just set the bar really high, guys. Last year on her 20th birthday, August 10, Travis pulled out all the stops, Kylie told GQ, as the couple covers the mag’s August issue; Their first cover as a couple.

Kylie explained: “But probably the most romantic thing he’s done for me is, on my birthday, he woke me up out of bed at like six in the morning. He was like, “We gotta go,” and I’m just like half asleep, like, “What do you mean? What do you mean?” And he just starts pulling me, and the sun was just coming up, and he had flowers all the way down his house and violin players everywhere.”

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott cover GQ’s August 2018 issue.

Other than her 20th birthday, Kylie said Travis most recently romanced her with another surprise. After the two got into a minor tiff, Kylie boarded a plane to Travis’ native, Houston to patch things up. “And we have Stormi now, and I can’t travel with her. She’s too young. So it’s harder to see each other, but I was like, ‘I just need to go and fix this and go back,'” Kylie explained.

“So! When I landed in Houston to make up, he — I always kept saying I really want a Stormi chain, so when I landed, he had one made for me,” she revealed.

The new parents — who welcomed daughter, Stormi Webster on February 1 — also discussed their individual empires, how their romance sparked and the infamous “Kardashian curse.”