Tiny Looks Hotter Than Ever Flaunting Huge Cleavage In Skin-Tight Dress — Tempting TI?

Tiny still is Mrs. Tip Harris, but she was partying like a single lady on a girls night out with friends. We’ve got her sexy snaps in a skin-tight cleavage baring black dress.

Things have been somewhat rocky between Tiny and T.I., and even though he just lavished her with gifts on her July 14 birthday she’s still partying like she’s single. The Xscape singer had one hell ofa girl’s night out on July, 16, hitting up a club with her ladies and looking oh so fine. The 43-year-old wore the sexiest of little black dresses and we mean little! It had massive cleavage cutouts that showed her tattooed boobs, which she was seen caressing in an Instagram story video. The outfit featured a completely open back and bold side-cutouts that flashed plenty of skin. Even Tiny knew she was looking gooooood as she showed off her enviable booty and wrote “ass” over the vid.

She shared the love with her pals, showing off their butts as well since all of the ladies were dressed in skin-tight clubbing dresses. They sure knew how to turn up the heat, shaking their booties and dancing along to the music from their VIP balcony as confetti rained down on the dance floor below.

Tiny’s big night out without Tip comes after he lavished her with expensive presents on her 43rd birthday. He gifted her with a black convertible, which had custom red leather seats and some special surprises in the backseat. “I love it!” Tiny squealed as she sat behind the wheel. That wasn’t all, as he loaded the backseat with bags of luxury goods including Christian Louboutin shoes.

“What’s understood requires no explanation!!! I’m always here to show up and show out for mines. Regardless of WHATEVER!!! King ain’t never missed a beat!!!” Tip captioned the second video of Tiny checking out her new ride, adding, “Happy Bday Mrs H.” Despite his flirtation with Asia’h Epperson after he was caught on video slapping her on the butt in June, Tiny will always be Tip’s number one lady.