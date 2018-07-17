Rihanna’s Sexy Long Blonde Hair Makeover — See Before & After Pics

New hair, who dis? — Rihanna just debuted brand new blonde locks and we are SO here for her hair transformation! You’ve got to see her new do’!

Let us bow down, because Rihanna is blonde. The singer, 30, showed off her new blonde locks in a sultry selfie on Instagram stories, July 16. RiRi donned cool white shades in the photo, which was captioned, “What frontal?” While it’s unclear if the Barbadian beauty’s long, light tresses were for a role or secret project involving her makeup line, Fenty, we’re loving her new look! Check out a shocking side by side of RiRi sporting her old and new locks below, and let us know which color is your fave!

Before fans get riled up about RiRi’s new do’, it appears as though her lengthy locks are temporary. In the snap, you can tell she’s wearing a wig because of its lace front, which is visible atop her forehead. Not to mention, RiRi’s playful “frontal” caption hints that her new hair isn’t permanent. Then again, RiRi may think about showing out in her blonde locks in real life, since fans are raving over the blonde wig!

Rihanna debuts new blonde hair in a selfie on Instagram stories on July 16, 2018.

While RiRi’s blonde hair may be new to some, the singer has actually rocked light locks in the past. However, we don’t blame anyone for letting that slip their mind since Rihanna hasn’t been fully blonde in years! RiRi rocked blonde hair with blunt bangs back in 2012, and she owned the look. Now, only time will tell if RiRi decided to bring these blonde locks to real life!

RiRi was recently in the news after a photo of her and boyfriend, Hassan Jameel, appeared to show the couple in the midst of a heated argument. Fans instantly speculated that the pair had split after the photo went viral. However, she took to Instagram to shadily poke fun at breakup buzz with the best response. She laughed off the haters by posting a meme of two lions seemingly arguing, which appeared to model her and Jameel. “When u think u know more about soccer,” RiRi captioned the photo, clearly letting everyone know that she and Billionaire boyfriend were playfully discussing the recent World Cup. Leave it to Ri to have thee best response to untrue speculation!