Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Go On A Romantic Double Date With Brother Joe & Fiancee Sophie Turner

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s summer of love has moved to London, where they met up with his brother Joe and his fiancee Sophie turner. We’ve got pics of their double date night.

There’s nothing like a summery night in London to bring out the romance, and Nick Jonas, 25, and girlfriend Priyanka Chopra, 35, took full advantage of it. They met up with his brother Joe Jonas, 28, and his fiancee Sophie Turner, 22, for a double date dinner out on the town. The foursome dined at the upscale 34 Restaurant in Mayfair, in what could have been an early birthday celebration for the Indian born actress. Priyanka turns 36 on July 18 and it made for a perfect chance to toast the occasion along with Nick’s brother and his future sister-in-law. It truly was a family affair as even eldest JoBro Kevin Jonas, 30, was in attendance for the dinner.

Priyanka dressed perfectly for a summer evening in a navy and white striped summer dress that buttoned up the middle and featured a tiny belted waist. She paired it with white mule pumps and matching purse with white outer lining and a silvery see-through shell. Nick looked super dapper in a shiny burgundy shirt with a white plaid pattern and matching wine colored pants. Joe and Sophie played it a lot more casual, with the Game of Thrones star in a cropped yellow t-shirt and jeans white the DNCE singer wore black jeans and a black and white pattered shirt. They both completed their looks with sneakers.

Nick spent the weekend in London playing supportive brother, as he attended Joe’s band DNCE’s performance at the BST Hyde Park Music Festival on July 14. Then the JoBros hopped across the channel and took in Beyonce and JAY-Z‘s On The Run II concert in Paris. They weren’t the only famous faces in attendance, as none other than former First Lady Michelle Obama, 54, and daughter Malia, 20, were also in the City of Light to take in the performance. Since Michelle is Bey’s BFF, she got to stand stage side with the singer’s mother Tina Lawson.

Nick and Priyanka have wasted no time in taking their romance to the next level. Shortly after they started dating, Nick brought the former Miss World to his cousin Rachel Tamburelli’s June 9 wedding in New Jersey. She met Nick’s parents as well as his brother Kevin. The couple then headed to Priyanka’s native India where Nick met her mother Madhu Chopra.“We’re getting to know each other and I think it was a great experience for him,” she told PEOPLE about their June visit to her homeland. “I think he really enjoyed it. It was really beautiful. He had a great time,” she added.