Michelle Williams From Destiny’s Child Checks Into Facility To Treat Depression: ‘Time To Seek Help’

Singer Michelle Williams revealed she checked into a mental health facility in Los Angeles after battling with depression. Here’s everything we know.

Michelle Williams, 37, is seeking treatment for her depression at a mental health facility outside of Los Angeles, according to TMZ. “For years I have dedicated myself to increasing awareness of mental health and empowering people to recognize when it’s time to seek help, support and guidance from those that love and care for your wellbeing,” Michelle released in a statement. “Today I proudly, happily and healthily stand here as someone who will continue to always lead by example as I tirelessly advocate for the betterment of those in need,” the former Destiny’s Child member continued.

For those of you who don’t know, Michelle has been extremely open with her struggles and battles with depression. Back in 2017, Michelle admitted she was suicidal during an episode of The Talk. “I think at the age of 25, had I had a name to what I was feeling at the time, I would have disclosed that, ‘I’ve been suffering from depression.’ I didn’t know until I was in my 30s what was going on… I’ve been suffering since the age of 13,” Michelle recounted.

“I didn’t know what to call it, I’m in one of the top-selling female groups of all time, suffering with depression. When I disclosed it to our manager [Matthew Knowles] at the time, bless his heart, he was like ‘y’all just signed a multi-million dollar deal, you’re about to go on tour, what do you have to be depressed about.’ So I was like, ‘maybe I’m just tired,'” Michelle added.

“It got really bad… I was suicidal. I was to that place where it got so dark and heavy,” Michelle continued. Nevertheless, we’re happy Michelle is taking the necessary steps to get better all while raising awareness on mental health. Before seeking treatment, Michelle announced her engagement to pastor Chad Johnson in April. “We could not contain this any longer!” Michelle said sharing the news. We wish her all the best!