Meghan Markle’s $825 Dress Vs Melania Trump’s $1,995 Trench Coat – Who Wore It Better?

It’s trench warfare between the Duchess and the First Lady — who wore this classic, timeless style better? Tell us, and see 12 more celebs wearing trench coats to perfection below.

Meghan Markle wore an $825 trench coat dress by Canadian brand NONIE on July 17 while at the opening of the Nelson Mandela Centenary Exhibition. She looked absolutely gorgeous in the blush color, which is becoming her signature shade! Melania Trump stepped off Air Force One in Brussels, Belgium, for the NATO Summit wearing Burberry’s Kensington Long cotton-gabardine trench coat, which retails for $1,995.

The tan exterior is a classic color, and the coat pops with the signature Burberry check lining. The black buttons are a dramatic contrast on the light coat, and give it a military feel. The coat is definitely a splurge, but Burberry basically invented the trench coat, and if you save up for one, it will last you a lifetime! See pics of stars wearing trench coats in the gallery attached above! The silhouette is super flattering on everyone thanks to the belt, which cinches your waist.

Meghan and Melania both choose neutral colors, but trench coats come in every shade and pattern imaginable. Bella Hadid wore a red plaid coat by Burberry, and her mother Yolanda Hadid wore a maroon trench made out of patent leather. Kerry Washington‘s character on Scandal, Olivia Pope, was famous for her gorgeous coats, including a white trench she wore in the last season. Zendaya, Reese Witherspoon and Ashley Graham have all recently worn trench coats as well. Whether you’re wearing the style as a proper coat, over your shoulders, or as a dress, it’s versatile and classic.