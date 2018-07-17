Meghan McCain has clearly had enough of President Trump, and if you don’t believe me, wait until you see how she went off on him over Putin Summit on ‘The View’!

Outrage over President Donald Trump‘s press conference with Russian president Vladimir Putin is continuing to escalate, with people from both sides of the aisle demanding everything from an apology to his resignation. Meghan McCain and the women of The View have never shied away from calling the President out on his inappropriate behavior as the leader of the free world, but on July 17th, the women unleashed their fury like audiences have never seen, especially Meghan. “What happened yesterday is extremely dangerous. It’s un-American, it’s unpatriotic,” she said. “Our president acted like a pathetic puppy, who was completely neutered, around a former KGB agent, a murderous dictator, who has caused some of the worst atrocities – let me say it again – genocide, going on in Syria. I never thought I would see this.”

“It’s a really scary time to be an American, regardless of party lines,” Meghan added, visibly infuriated after Trump clearly caved to Putin during a press conference on July 16th. Speaking as a Republican and the daughter of a Senator, Meghan spoke for the party, many who could not help but criticized the President’s outrageous comments. “There are Republicans around this country that don’t want to be apologists for dictators, who’s an apologist for tyranny,” she added, before insisting that her father, who is currently battling brain cancer, would be on the front lines of demanding answers from Trump if he were well enough. “My father, if it was physically possible, would be raging on the Senate floor today. I want all Republicans to be raging right now.”

Her anger and frustration was shared by all of the women sitting at the table. Joy Behar, who as a Democrat is usually at odds with Meghan over politics, agreed that Trump’s words and actions were no less than treasonous. “My father and my uncles did not fight fascism in the 30s and 40s to have a fascist running this country,” she demanded. Whoopi Goldberg agreed, adding: “[Trump] gave the middle finger to America.”

TRUMP QUESTIONS U.S. INTELLIGENCE: The president has shockingly cast doubt on U.S. intelligence, calling Putin's meddling denial "strong and powerful" after his one-on-one meeting with the Russian leader. The co-hosts react. https://t.co/f8u2wc159S pic.twitter.com/GhKRys2fbN — The View (@TheView) July 17, 2018

The outrage on The View mirrored the anger expressed by Anderson Cooper and other members of the press after Trump’s disastrous press conference. The CNN anchor called it “perhaps one of the most disgraceful performances by an American president …that I’ve ever seen.” Anderson’s fellow CNN newsman, Joe King, dubbed the meeting the “Surrender Summit,” while Chris Cuomo called the whole thing ”embarrassing. Former CIA Director John Brennan was dumbstruck by what he witnessed, and like Meghan, asked for members of the GOP to rise up against their party’s leader. “It was nothing short of treasonous. Not only were Trump’s comments imbecilic, he is wholly in the pocket of Putin. Republican Patriots: Where are you???”