Gallery
Hollywood Life

Meghan Markle Wears $825 Trench Dress In Favorite Shade Of Blush: See Her Best Pink Dresses Ever

REX/Shutterstock
Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry Nelson Mandela Centenary Launch, Southbank Centre, London, UK - 17 Jul 2018
No UK for 28 Days Mandatory Credit: Photo by REX/Shutterstock (9728195bc) Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex at the Queen's Young Leaders Awards Ceremony Queen's Young Leaders Awards Ceremony, Buckingham Palace, London, UK - 26 Jun 2018 WEARING PRADA
Meghan Duchess of Sussex Trooping the Colour ceremony, London, UK - 09 Jun 2018
Meghan Duchess of Sussex The Prince of Wales' 70th Birthday Patronage Celebration, Buckingham Palace, London, UK - 22 May 2018 WEARING GOAT DRESS BAG BY WILBUR AND GUSSIE HAT BY PHILIP TREACY SHOES BY TAMARA MELLON View Gallery View Gallery 7 Photos.
Lifestyle Director

Meghan wore what is becoming her signature shade, a light pink, yet again on July 17, while out with Prince Harry. See all the times she has worn gorgeous pink dresses below!

Meghan Markle, 36, looked chic and cool in the NONIE Trench Dress in Blush from their Spring/Summer 2018 collection while out with her husband Harry, the Duke of Sussex, for the official opening of the Nelson Mandela Centenary Exhibition. The event was held at Southbank Centre’s Queen Elizabeth Hall. Meghan wore a Canadian brand, possibly as an homage to the years she lived in Toronto filming her show Suits. Meghan wore her hair in a low, messy bun and looked so in love with Harry! She was smiling from ear to ear and her skin was glowing thanks to her natural makeup look.

Meghan seems to really love this shade of blush — she has worn it four times in just two months, since her wedding in May! She wore pink for her first official appearance as a Duchess, at the Prince of Wales‘ 70th Birthday Patronage Celebration at Buckingham Palace in late May. She wore pink again for the Trooping the Colour ceremony in London on June 9. Later that month, she wore pink Prada alongside Harry and The Queen at the Queen’s Young Leaders Awards Ceremony. See all of her amazing pink outfits in the gallery attached above!

REX/Shutterstock

Meghan carried a Mulberry England Clifton Shoulder Bag in blush calfskin, but as a clutch. She wore diamond studs by Canadian brand Birks — the Birks Bee Chic White Quartz Stud Earrings. She wore sky-high stiletto heels by Dior. She always keeps her looks monochromatic, which is a great trick in making any look seem polished and professional, yet trendy!