Kylie Jenner Straddles Travis Scott In Sexy First Magazine Cover Together As A Couple

HOT, HOT, HOT! Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are sizzling in their first-ever magazine cover as a couple, where they gush over their fairytale romance! The pair even discussed the infamous ‘Kardashian Curse!’ See the sexy photos here!

Kylie Jenner, 20, and Travis Scott, 26, are the new king and queen of Hollywood! The new parents exude sex appeal on the cover of GQ magazine’s August issue, where Kylie can be seen straddling her baby daddy in a booty-baring, planning black bodysuit. In the sultry black and white cover, the rapper dons a pin stripe suit as he holds his girlfriend close. Check out the sizzling cover below!

The near billionaire make-up mogul and the sneaker-loving rapper explain to the mag just how they make their romance work, while raising their first child together, Stormi Webster, who was born on February 1, 2018. “We don’t go on dates,” Kylie admits, adding that Travis “doesn’t like to take photos.” He also says he’s “impatient as a mother–ker.” The couple’s first date was at Coachella they reveal, despite not knowing exactly how they first met.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott cover GQ’s August 2018 issue.

Kylie and Travis’ first hang out went so well that she decided to hop on his tour bus with him and “drive into the sunset,” she tells the mag. “I really jumped on the bus. And then we rode off into the sunset. I did the whole tour with him,” Kylie explains, adding that she lives life on her own terms, so when it came time to tell her mother, Kris Jenner, 62, there wasn’t too much pressure. “She knows I beat to my own drum,” Kylie says of her relationship with her momager. “My whole family knows that I do whatever I’m going to do. I’ve been that way my whole life. I don’t really answer to anybody. I live on my own, and so I just rode off into the sunset.”