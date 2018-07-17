Kim Kardashian Slams Kylie Jenner’s Haters Over ‘Forbes’ Cover: ‘She Is Self Made’

Kim Kardashian isn’t here for the pettiness! She ferociously defended Kylie Jenner and her ‘Forbes’ cover, in which the mag dubbed Ky one of the richest ‘self-made’ women. After major backlash, Kim say’s her sis is the real deal, ‘OKUURR!’

Kim Kardashian, 37, is here for you, Kylie Jenner, 20! After Kylie came under fire for her Forbes cover, in which the mag referred to her as “the youngest-ever self-made billionaire” at 20-years-old, Kim shut down haters who think otherwise. “We are all ‘self-made,’” Kim recently told Refinery29. “What, because we came from a family that has had success? To me, that doesn’t really make sense… I know so many people like that [who] haven’t turned out to be as successful as Kylie. If anything, I’ve seen the complete opposite.” Kardashian-West added, “Me, Kylie, not one [of the KarJenner siblings] has ever depended on our parents for anything besides advice.”

Regardless of what critics may think, Kim said she and her sisters have built their own empires without being fed on a silver platter from their high profile parents. “Me, Kylie, not one [of the siblings] has ever depended on our parents for anything besides advice,” Kim revealed. “That’s how I lived my life with my dad [Robert Kardashian]. He never gave me anything. We might have the opportunity, but I’ve seen it go the complete opposite way,” she said, adding, “Nobody works harder than my sisters and my mom.”

While many people slammed Kylie after the Forbes cover made waves online, Dictionary.com did the same, dissecting the definition of “Self-Made.” — “Self-made means having succeeded in life unaided,” Dictionary.com tweeted in response to the story, before adding: “Used in a sentence: Forbes says that Kylie Jenner is a self-made woman.”

Forbes reports that Kylie Cosmetics has sold more than $630 million worth of products since its initial launch. In 2017 alone, the brand took in an estimated $330 million. All together, the mag says her brand alone is work a whipping $900 million, which puts Kylie on track to potentially be the youngest self-made billionaire. And, that doesn’t even include the cash she racks in from Keeping Up With The Kardashians, product endorsements, and the revenue from her Kendall + Kylie clothing line and Puma deal.

Kylie, who owns 100 percent of her company, credits her social media followers — more than 100 million — for her continued success and close bond with her customers. “Social media is an amazing platform,” she told the magazine. “I have such easy access to my fans and my customers.”

Kylie ranks at No. 27 on the publication’s list of America’s Richest Self-Made Women, and, maybe her daughter, Stormi Webster will land a spot on the list on day. “Maybe one day [I’ll] pass this on to Stormi,” Kylie told Forbes. “If she’s into it.”

As Kim ran to her sister’s defense, she also shut down haters with a simple sound, “OKUURR,” when chatting with Access Online.

Although the heat came down on the youngest Kardashian-Jenner, her family came to her defense. Her mother and the Kardashian patriarch, Kris Jenner, 62, wrote a sweet tribute to Kylie on Instagram. “My beauty on the cover of Forbes Magazine!!” she began. “I am SO proud of you @kyliejenner and everything you have accomplished. You work so tirelessly on your business, and with so much passion and precision. As a mother, it brings me immense joy to watch you continue to make your @kyliecosmetics dreams a reality!!” Kim also added: “BILLION DOLLAR BABY,” when she congratulated Kylie.