Justin Bieber lovingly wants to make sure his fiancee Hailey Baldwin knows about his past before they get married so he’s taking her on sweet romantic trips to places that are super important to him, including Atlanta.

Just when you thought Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin‘s love story couldn’t get any cuter…it does! It turns out Justin is so head over heels for his new fiancee that he wants to make sure he takes her to all the places that have been important to him over the years so she can meet the people who have made a difference in his life just like she has. “Justin wants to share everything with Hailey,” a source close to Justin EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “He had so much fun in New York with her seeing all his favorite places and spending time with all the important people in her life. He wants to know everything about her and he wants her to know everything about him, that’s why he took her to Atlanta. He wanted to share a piece of his personal history with her.”

Justin lived in Atlanta when he was just starting out with his music career and when he recently took Hailey to the city, they ended up meeting with his old music teacher/coach, Jan Smith. Jan took to Instagram to post a sweet pic of the moment and it shows her posing with Justin and Hailey. “Mama’s babies … home! This right here! From the beginning up to right now and whatever comes after @justinbieber I will still be standing next to you. What a beautiful young man you’re becoming! I couldn’t be prouder of you and for you. And you, too, @haileybaldwin with a heart for God and a love than runs deep … so good to spend time with the both of you #mamaonduty #blessed #Godissogood #grateful #fullheart #mamasbabies #wedomusic #wedolife #Godisgreat,” Jan captioned the lovely pic.

In addition to learning from Jan, Justin had many other good times in Atlanta and he wanted to be sure and let everyone he knows there that he’s in love with Hailey and ready to start a life with her. “He moved to Atlanta when he was barely a teenager,” the source continued. “He made some of his best memories there and he still has a lot of friends that live in the area. He’ll always consider it like a second home and since he’s the ultimate romantic, he wanted to bring Hailey there to share it with her and to show her off. He’s so proud of his fiancée, he wants everyone he cares about to meet her. He’s opening up his life and his whole world to her. He’s just so in love.”

It seem Justin and Hailey’s engagement is not only a thrilling thing for them but also the people who love them. We’re so happy for the young couple!