Jessica Simpson’s Sexiest Selfies With With Hubby Of 8 Years, Eric Johnson

Boy, we think that we’re in love with Jessica Simpson & Eric Johnson! The two have been spicing up our Insta feed with sexy selfies throughout their marriage!

It’s getting hot in here! Jessica Simpson, 38, knows her husband, Eric Johnson, is super sexy and is willing to share his looks with the rest of us! The singer has taken to Instagram over the years to show their love in a number of selfies, and we have compiled them all here for you! Of course, most recently, Jessica rocked a red wig to celebrate her birthday, and shared a selfie of she and Eric from the celebratory evening. “Sultry 38,” Jessica captioned the pic of she and her love… and sultry it was! Jessica’s lips are puckered to perfection and Eric leans in to the frame looking as dapper as ever — he’s such a smoke!

Back in April, on their PDA-filled vaycay, Jessica and Eric shared a closet mirror selfie and showed off their rocking bods. Throughout the trip, Jessica took her own selfies in the closet, but she treated us to one of she and her ab-solutely gorgeous husband and we weren’t mad! “I taught my husband the art of the closet selfie,” she wrote. It really is a work of art. Then, back in February, the pair celebrated Valentine’s Day with a loving pic, in which Jessica puckered up to her hubs of 8 years, and Eric smiled to the camera.

The parents of Maxwell and Ace also put their love on display in a super hot pic taken from above the couple kissing. In a series Jessica posted of the three of them in black and white, Jessica captioned each, “I’m so in love with you #FIFTYSHADESOFJOHNSON” to celebrate Valentine’s Day in 2015. The couple also posted pictures of their tongues touching and some seriously passionate smooching! Move over Christian Grey!