What would Iggy Azalea do without her giant booty? She showed off her most famous asset in a pink thong, claiming that she was late for an interview because of a ‘pants dilemma.’

Well this is a new excuse for being late for an interview. Rapper Iggy Azalea was supposed to appear on LA’s Power 106FM on July 17 but claimed that she was having a “pants dilemma.” Of course it was simply an excuse to show off her massive booty in pink thong undies for an Instagram story. In the video she’s wearing a white off the shoulder shirt and nothing but her skimpy panties. While admiring herself in the mirror, she said “If they knew that I had no pants right now, you would know why I’m late,” adding: “I am sorry.” Not having pants is never an okay excuse for being late for professional appearances.

It is however a great excuse for Iggy to flaunt her body yet again, as she’s been posting nonstop Instagram videos and photos of her butt and other body parts on social media. In her series of IG stories about her pants problem, she was seen without pants from a front angle, side angle, leaning her booty against the bed and more positions to prove to us that she looks really great in just a thong. She wrote on one of the videos, “@power106 I am having a pants dilemma and I’m on my way” with crying emojis.

Fortunately the 28-year-old Australian managed to find some trousers and make it to her interview. She later posted pics to her Instagram of her against the station’s step and repeat wall wearing a pair of blush colored figure hugging pants along with the white off-the-shoulder crop top that was seen in during her IG stories. If fans hadn’t been following her stories, they never would have known that she just couldn’t get her pants on earlier in the day.

Iggy’s pants prob came one day after she shared a wild video of herself twerking on July 16. She captioned the pic, “Gotta practice– the floors not gonna f*ck itself,” while gyrating in see-through fishnet tights that showed off her bare behind. In comparison her pink thong pics from today seem downright tame!