Iggy Azalea Bounces Booty In Very Revealing Fishnets — See Sexy Video

Iggy Azalea is a twerking machine! The ‘Fancy’ rapper took to social media to share a racy video of herself shaking her booty, and we’ve got it here for you to see!

Iggy Azalea is back at it! The 28-year-old rapper shared a wild video of herself twerking on July 16, and it has us feeling some type of way. In the clip captioned, “Gotta practice– the floors not gonna f*ck itself,” Iggy can be seen gyrating in fishnet tights that show off her famous curves. She left nothing to the imagination as fans could literally see her bare butt. The only thing we couldn’t see was her face, but it’s clear that wasn’t the focus.

Lately, Iggy has been all about her dance moves. Back in June, she shared another video, but this time she opted for a baby blue thong and heels. And, instead of the floor, she positioned her hands on top of her kitchen counter. “I’m doing a wiggle,” Iggy said narrating the clip. “Stop, now give it a turn,” she says, before later suggesting, “Give it a little grab maybe.” If you ever need twerk lessons, you know who to call!

However, don’t expect her to twerk for you on command. When a fan requested she “shake some?” during an Instagram live stream session on July 11, Iggy was quick to say, “Hell nah!” “I just shook my whole everything that is jiggle-able in a video. I am not about to get on live stream and twerk, no,” Iggy explained. “Watch ‘Kream’ if you want to see me twerk,” Iggy said referencing her latest music video featuring her rumored beau, Tyga.

Nevertheless, we’re so here for Iggy’s dancing and hope to see more now after the release of her new EP Surviving the Summer, which will drop on August 3.