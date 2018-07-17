Trump: Lights Go Out In White House As He Tries To Backpedal & Support USA Intelligence

One day after defending Putin against allegations of ‘hacking’ the election, Donald Trump taken by surprise! While ranting about how great the summit went, the White House’s lights mysteriously went off!

Perhaps even the White House itself knows when President Donald Trump, 72, is telling a lie? It’s hasn’t been two years since Trump moved in, but the People’s House seemed to send a message to its current resident on July 17. One day after Trump was called a traitor for siding with Russian president Vladimir Putin, 65, over the U.S. intelligence reports that claimed Russia illegally interfered the election, Donald attempted to walk the comments back. “Let me begin by saying, once again, full faith and support America’s intelligence agencies,” President Donald Trump, 72, said while in the White House, per ABC News. “I have a full faith in our intelligence agencies.” As he was saying that, the lights in the conference room went out!

“Oops, they just turned off the light,” Donald said. “That must be the intelligence agencies.” The lights quickly came back on and Trump resumed his ranting. Perhaps the White House is haunted with the ghost of democracy following the 2016 election? Or a staffer just happened to hit the dim button at the right time? Either way, seeing Donald Trump plunge the world into darkness with another one of his lies is another visual metaphor that will sum up his entire presidency.

During his backpedaling, Trump claimed he misspoke when he said he saw no reason why Russia would be responsible “In a key sentence in my remarks, I said the word ‘would’ instead of ‘wouldn’t,’ ” he told reporters, according to USA Today, though this doesn’t really explain why he said both the U.S. and Russia were responsible for their frosty relations. It also didn’t explain why during the press conference, Trump decided to focus more on the DNC and Hillary Clinton’s emails than the 12 Russians indicted over illegal interference in the 2016 election.

WATCH: Lights in White House go out as Pres. Trump says he has "full faith and support for America's intelligence agencies." "Oops, they just turned off the light. That must be the intelligence agencies." https://t.co/1CmKWam03G pic.twitter.com/w2aGMnjpxS — ABC News (@ABC) July 17, 2018

Donald Trump’s disastrous summit – called the “Treason Summit” by some and the “Surrender Summit” by others – has faced widespread condemnation from both liberals and conservatives. “As the president taxes Americans with tariffs, he pushes away our allies and further strengthens Putin,” tweeted Sen. Bob Corker, the Republican chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations committee. “It is time for Congress to step up and take back our authorities.” Trump even lost Meghan McCain, the steady Republican voice on The View. Senator John McCain’s daughter said Trump acted like a “pathetic” neutered puppy, with President Putin holding the leash.