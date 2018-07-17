And this is why we love Corinne Olympios! The former ‘Bachelor’ star called out Colton Underwood after he was booted off ‘The Bachelorette’ last night & revealed she wasn’t buying the fact he said he was a virgin.

Corinne Olympios is as honest as they come and in a new video, she reveals her true thoughts on Colton Underwood‘s behavior on The Bachelorette! In the video obtained by TMZ, Corinne is bombarded by paps as she gets into her car in Venice Beach, but when asked about Becca Kufrin‘s recent heartbreaker, she has some thoughts. When asked if she thought Colton was really a virgin, Corinne rolled her eyes and said, “Oh god, I don’t believe that for a second.”

“I feel like guys do that when they just want attention. I mean he’s hot, obviously he’s not a virgin, like hello!” she giggled, adding, “I think he was trying to make it help him, but I think it’s hurting him.” Corn wasn’t that far off, as Becca gave Colton the boot last night on the show after Hometowns, but it may not have been for the reason Corinne thinks she should have! Becca was shockingly approached by her friend, and fellow Arie Luyendyk Jr. suitor, Tia Booth, who briefly dated Colton before Becca’s season of The Bachelorette started.

“It’s been weighing on me. I just feel like I am so excited to hear you talk about Blake and Garrett and Jason, and when I think about Colton…if I’m being completely honest with myself…I do feel like I still have feelings for Colton. When I think about Colton being at this point now, it makes me sick to my stomach,” Tia revealed to Becca, after abruptly and awkwardly asking her to talk, just seconds after Becca raved to her girlfriends about all of her suitors. Talk about being blindsided.

Well, at least one of Corinne’s wishes is coming true! She made it clear in this recent video that she does not want Colton to be the next Bachelor, saying, “God no! Enough. No. No, he sucks. They all suck!” After last night’s elimination, we all found out Colton is heading to Paradise! So, I guess Tia will have her chance with him.