Colton Underwood Joins ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ After Becca Heartbreak — Will He Reunite With Tia?

Colton Underwood is going from ‘The Bachelorette’ to ‘Bachelor In Paradise!’ Just hours after Becca Kufrin let him go, ABC announced he’s headed to ‘BiP,’ and ex Tia Booth will be there, too!

Welcome to Paradise, Colton Underwood, 26! Bachelor In Paradise season 5 just added another member of Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette. He’s going to be encountering more than one familiar face in Mexico. Tia Booth, 26, still has her eye on the former NFL player. “There’s still feelings there, but I don’t know if he has them for me,” Tia says in a BiP season 5 teaser. Colton retweeted the teaser and wrote, “Damn y’all couldn’t wait until the limo took me to the airport to announce this?”

Tia’s confession that she still has feelings for Colton shocked Becca to her core on the July 16 episode of The Bachelorette. Tia and Colton had a brief relationship before Colton went on The Bachelorette. “I do feel like I still have feelings for Colton,” Tia told her BFF. “Knowing that you got to meet his family and knowing that he’s still here in this, [it] makes me sick.” In the end, Becca let Colton go after visiting his family on their hometown date. Just one episode prior, Colton dropped a bombshell on Becca — he’s a virgin!

Welcome to Paradise, Colton! Someone's waiting for you there. 😉 pic.twitter.com/E2mGcQV1Av — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) July 17, 2018

Despite his heartbreak with Becca, Colton is getting a second chance at love. But Tia isn’t only gorgeous girl from Bachelor Nation headed to Mexico this summer. Bibiana Julian, Kendall Long, Chelsea Roy, Krystal Nielson, Angela Amezcua, Annaliese Puccini, and Astrid Loch are also season 5 cast members. We’re due for some more surprises, too. However, Tia and Colton definitely have some things that they have to work out, preferably face-to-face. Is this just a new chapter of their love story? Time will tell! Bachelor In Paradise season 5 premieres Aug. 7 at 8 p.m. on ABC.