Cardi B & Offset Snuggle Up As They Take Baby Kulture To The Doctor – See Sweet Pic

What an adorable couple! New parents Cardi B and Offset couldn’t be happier over the family they made, and the two shared some adorable PDA while taking baby Kulture in for a check-up!

“Doctors visit with mom & dad,” Cardi B, 25, captioned a July 16 Instagram picture of her snuggling the chest of Offset, 26. Both mom and dad looked good, albeit a bit tired, and that makes sense. The two just welcomed Kulture Kiari Cephus into the world, with Cardi giving birth to her daughter on July 10. It’s likely neither have gotten a wink of sleep within the past week, but judging by the glow on Cardi’s face, she wouldn’t have it any other way.

Cardi weighed in the bliss of motherhood a few days after giving birth. “When parents say “if you wake the baby up YOU PUTTING HER BACK TO SLEEP!” I feel that,” she tweeted on July 13. “still can’t believe it ,all mines KultureK,” she tweeted the following day, adding “BEAUTIFUL” with a string of emojis. Though, fans have yet to see baby Kulture, and seeing Cardi gush over her “beautiful” girl just made them want to get a peek at her babe even more.

Though, just because she’s a mom now doesn’t mean she lost her edge. “I wanna be like one of them pretty ,proper girly girls but this gangsta bitch won’t leave. Get out my spirit you ghetto hoe !!!!!” she tweeted around the same time she and Offset went to the doctors. Well, you can take the girl out of the Bronx, but Cardi’s going to be repping the BX for life.

Cardi’s whole brand is about being sincere and keeping it real. When she unveiled her daughter’s name – a mixture of Offset’s real name (Kiari Kendrell Cephus) and Migos’s Culture albums – she faced a little backlash from people who though the name was a bit extra. Of course, this is Cardi freakin’ B, and she shrugged off the criticism online, per PEOPLE, saying, “Anything else woulda been basic.” Also, keep in mind that Kulture Kiara Cephus’s parents are named Kiari Cephus and Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar. Could you imagine Belcalis and Kiari naming their daughter “Tammy?” Didn’t think so.

Though, who knows? Maybe Cardi and Offset will name their next kid “Bob,” “Tina,” or “Josephine.” Cardi’s first go at pregnancy, all things considered, was relatively “easy,” and with the way she and Offset behave in the bedroom, the “Bodak Yellow” singer soon expects to be pregnant again, an insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. Getting kicked up is “very much a likely scenario and she’d be happy with it.” So, expect many more late nights and pediatrician visits for Mr. and Mrs. Almanzar in the future.