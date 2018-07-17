Candice Swanepoel Flaunts Bare Butt & Curves In A Thong Swimsuit Just 1 Month After Giving Birth

Victoria’s Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel just gave birth to her second child less than a month ago and already her body is banging! We’ve got her butt baring swimsuit pics.

Lingerie models just aren’t mere mortals when it comes to their bods. New mom Candice Swanepoel, 29, has proven that by rocking a one piece black and white swimsuit, showing off her perfect body less than a month after giving birhgave birth to her second son by longtime partner Hermann Nicoli on June 19. She flaunted her figure in a series of Instagram pics on July 16, proving that in four weeks she already has her model figure nearly back. The new mama to little Ariel is on vacation with her family in Brazil, and showed off how gorgeous she looked. In the first she’s in a one-piece black and white checkered swimsuit. The stunning South African blonde posed with her hands in the air next to the beach, showing off her flat tummy while her hair blew in the wind.

It was her second photo that really grabbed her fans’ attention, as she posed in the same spot but showed off her backside. The swimsuit featured a thong in the back, and boy did it show off Candice’s enviable toned butt cheeks. One fan commented “You look amazing,” white another wrote “Great butt!!” Her body isn’t quite as reed-thin as it is when she does Victoria’s Secret Fashion Shows or Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Editions, and some people were thrilled that she still has a little bit more post-baby curves. “Please, keep that baby weight!” one fan begged her.

Candice must be feeling relief over getting so many positive comments, as she actually had to defend herself against fat shamers when she donned a white bikini top with red bottoms than two weeks after delivering Ariel. She had the faintest belly in paparazzi pics and actually got slammed for it. The nerve!!! She JUST had a baby! In an IG story she posted the pic and wrote “This is me 12 days after having my son. If you have something bad to say about it check yourself. Society can be so cruel to one another. Beauty standards are sometimes impossible for women these days.”

She added, “I’m not ashamed to show my post-partum tummy. I am proud actually. I carried my son for nine months in there. I think I’ve earned the right to have a little tummy. Is it because I’m a model? Well, we are normal people too so let me enjoy the beach in peace please.” Two weeks later the tummy is gone, and thankfully so are the haters.