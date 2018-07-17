Britney Spears Is Releasing A Unisex Fragrance & We Are Screaming In Excitement

It’s HER prerogative! Brit has released 23 fragrances over the past 10 years, but her latest, called Prerogative, is thrilling gals and guys alike! Get the details on this sexy as hell scent right here!

Fearless, unapologetic, free-spirited, fun-loving — those words describe Britney Spears to a T and now, the sexy singer is releasing a brand new scent that encapsulates her vibrant personality. “Prerogative is all about empowerment and confidence — we all deserve to feel free and fierce!” Britney said in a press release. This is her 24th fragrance, and the first which is officially unisex! Here’s what you can expect.

The fragrance opens with top notes of Pink Pepper, Red Goji Berries and Apricot Nectar. The heart, or middle of the scent, is Red Calla Lily, Latex Petals and Espresso Foam. Finally, it’s rounded out with base notes of Santal, Amberwood and Saffron Cream. Seems like there is something for everyone in this new fragrance! The new scent is currently available in Walmart and will be in Kohl’s stores beginning in August 2018!

The first campaign image features a super sexy Brit with thick, long blonde hair. She’s wearing a black latex crop top, with black panties and a garter belt. Wow — she looks so amazing! The Preogative bottle is black and magenta, and according to the brand, “is reminiscent of the iconic fantasy silhouette… the spherical design is transformed with straight lines to create a hybrid shape with sharp edges and soft, rounded corners. The cap is set slightly off-center, creating a sense of movement and illusion that the fragrance is leaning to one side, underscoring the attitude of the brand.”