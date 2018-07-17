Drake Spotted Leaving The Club With Blac Chyna — Are They Dating?

Chyna, do you love me? — Drake is apparently singing that tune, according to a new report. The rapper and Chyna were reportedly getting cozy in a CA night club in the wee hours of the morning on July 17! See the photos here!

The rumor mill is working overtime after Drake, 31, and Blac Chyna, 29, were reportedly spotted inside Hollywood hotspot, The Nice Guy, getting pretty cozy together! And, the party didn’t stop there. Drizzy was photographed leaving the West Hollywood lounge at 5 AM after a long night out, where Chyna left shortly after him. The Instagram model attempted to hide her face, but nosey paparazzi were able to catch her in other snaps. While it’s unclear if the two hooked up, spies inside The Nice Guy say Chyna and Drake spent the entire night together talking in the VIP section, MediaTakeOut reports. Check out photos of the Drake and Chyna exiting the popular joint!

Although a Drake and Chyna pairing may surprise some, these two actually have somewhat of a past. Drizzy famously rapped about Chyna on his 2010 track, “Miss Me,” where he said, “Call the King of Diamonds and tell Chyna it’d be worth the fight.” Then, in 2014, Drake and Tyga, 28, (Chyna’s ex and baby daddy), feuded for a brief time, and of course took shots at one another on social media, which involved Chyna. Dizzy reportedly tweeted that he “smashed” Chyna and tagged Tyga in the post. He later stirred up buzz on the internet by liking a series of sexy selfies Chyna had posted. Around the same time, Chyna also reportedly posted and then deleted a lingerie selfie, where she tagged Drake with the following caption: “Miss Me……#neverforget” followed by a kiss emoji.

Drake photographed leaving The Nice Guy in West Hollywood, where Blac Chyna left shortly after in the early hours of the morning on July 17.

While a Drake and Blac Chyna romance would be the icing on top of a Hollywood relationship cake, these two have yet to address the speculation. And, let us remind you that these two are known for their many high profile flings with other notable stars. As you know, Chyna dated Rob Kardashian, 31, and Tyga and shares a child with both. She shares baby Dream Kardashian, 1, with Rob and King Cairo, 5, with T-Raww. Meanwhile, Drizzy’s only serious romance has been with Rihanna, 30, who he’s dated on and off through the years. Other than that, Drake has been dubbed a bit of a player, despite rapping all about his emotions. And, we’re not complaining… His latest double album, Scorpion is FIRE!